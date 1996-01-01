19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Entropy
19. Chemical Thermodynamics Entropy
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
What are the signs of the change of entropy for each of the given processes below?
(a) Fe3+ and OH– ions forming solid Fe(OH)3.
(b) Methane gas is released from solid wastes.
(c) A gas condenses.
(d) A liquid evaporates.
What are the signs of the change of entropy for each of the given processes below?
(a) Fe3+ and OH– ions forming solid Fe(OH)3.
(b) Methane gas is released from solid wastes.
(c) A gas condenses.
(d) A liquid evaporates.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a) ΔS = (–); (b) ΔS = (–); (c) ΔS = (+); (d) ΔS = (+)
B
(a) ΔS = (+); (b) ΔS = (+); (c) ΔS = (–); (d) ΔS = (–)
C
(a) ΔS = (–); (b) ΔS = (+); (c) ΔS = (–); (d) ΔS = (+)
D
(a) ΔS = (+); (b) ΔS = (–); (c) ΔS = (+); (d) ΔS = (–)