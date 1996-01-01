8. Thermochemistry
Enthalpy of Formation
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
All oxides of sulfur (SO, SO2, and SO3) have negative ΔG°f at 25°C but only one oxide has a positive ΔH°f at the same temperature. Identify the oxide and explain why its ΔH°f is positive.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
SO has a negative ΔHºf since more bond breaking is involved.
B
SO2 has a negative ΔHºf since more bond breaking is involved.
C
SO3 has a negative ΔHºf since more bond breaking is involved.