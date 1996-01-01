8. Thermochemistry
Enthalpy of Formation
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements defines the standard heat of formation of a compound?
A
The standard heat of formation of a compound is the amount of heat associated with the formation of one gram of the compound from the standard states of its elements.
B
The standard heat of formation of a compound is the amount of heat associated with the formation of one liter of the compound from the standard states of its elements.
C
The standard heat of formation of a compound is the amount of heat associated with the formation of one mole of the compound from the standard states of its elements.
D
None of the above