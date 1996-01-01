A 9.00 L gas canister contains a mixture of neon and xenon at 28 °C. The partial pressures of the two gases are 0.450 atm and 0.250 atm, respectively. A 7.50 mL sample of methanol (CH3OH, d = 0.792 g/mL) is introduced into the canister and the temperature is held constant until all methanol evaporates. What is the total pressure in the canister?