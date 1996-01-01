7. Gases
Partial Pressure
7. Gases Partial Pressure
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 4.50 L cylinder contains 4.67 g hydrogen cyanide (HCN) gas at 35 °C. The gas cylinder is emptied into a 7.65 L cylinder at 27 °C which already contains 5.54 g of nitrogen (N2) gas. Calculate the partial pressure of hydrogen cyanide in the 7.65 L cylinder.
A 4.50 L cylinder contains 4.67 g hydrogen cyanide (HCN) gas at 35 °C. The gas cylinder is emptied into a 7.65 L cylinder at 27 °C which already contains 5.54 g of nitrogen (N2) gas. Calculate the partial pressure of hydrogen cyanide in the 7.65 L cylinder.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.510 atm
B
0.446 atm
C
0.557 atm
D
0.884 atm