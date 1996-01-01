Gravitational potential energy is converted to thermal energy due to the vibrations at the point of impact with a surface. It is given by the formula PE = mgh, where m = mass, g = acceleration due to gravity (9.8 m/s2), and h = height. In an experiment, a 2.5 kg aluminum sphere is dropped from a height of 654 m to the ground. Assuming that all of the potential energy is converted to thermal energy, calculate the change in temperature of the aluminum sphere (c = 0.897 J/g ºC).