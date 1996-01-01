8. Thermochemistry
Heat Capacity
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 0.55 m aqueous solution of NaI is prepared at 25 ºC. Determine the final temperature of the solution, given that the specific heat capacity of the solution is the same as water and ΔHºsoln of NaI is –7.53 kJ/mol.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
24.6 °C
B
25.9 °C
C
26.1 °C
D
26.8 °C