1. Intro to General Chemistry
Density of Geometric Objects
1. Intro to General Chemistry Density of Geometric Objects
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
The atom iron-56 has 26 protons and 30 neutrons. Its nucleus has a radius of around 4.6 fm while its atomic radius is around 156 pm. Calculate the percentage of the volume of the iron atom that is occupied by the nucleus.
The atom iron-56 has 26 protons and 30 neutrons. Its nucleus has a radius of around 4.6 fm while its atomic radius is around 156 pm. Calculate the percentage of the volume of the iron atom that is occupied by the nucleus.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.5×10–14 %
B
6.9×10–12 %
C
2.6×10–12 %
D
5.8×10–12 %