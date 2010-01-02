1. Intro to General Chemistry
Density of Geometric Objects
Density of Geometric Objects
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
The atom oxygen-16 has 8 protons and 8 neutrons. Its nucleus has a radius of around 3.02 fm while its atomic radius is around 48 pm. What is the volume of the nucleus? What is the volume of the atom?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Vnucleus = 1.2×10–7 pm3; Vatom = 4.6×105 pm3
B
Vnucleus = 115 pm3; Vatom = 4.6×105 pm3
C
Vnucleus = 1.2×10–7 pm3; Vatom =2.5×10–6 pm3
D
Vnucleus = 115 pm3; Vatom = 1.2×106 pm3