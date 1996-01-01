7. Gases
Partial Pressure
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
A sample of neon and oxygen gas (O2) is mixed in a closed container. The mass and partial pressure of the oxygen sample are 7.56 g and 3.59 Pa, respectively. Determine the mass of the neon sample if its partial pressure is 8.92 Pa
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.236 g
B
11.8 g
C
7.56 g
D
0.587 g