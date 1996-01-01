7. Gases
Partial Pressure
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
A fluorescent tube light with a length of 4.00 ft and a diameter of 1.5 inches contains mercury vapor and argon. A specific fluorescent bulb contains 0.263% mercury and has total pressure inside the lamp is 304 Pa. How many argon atoms are present in the lamp? State all assumptions made.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.69×1019 atoms
B
1.58×1021 atoms
C
2.70×1017 atoms
D
1.58×1023 atoms