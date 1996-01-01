13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Phase Diagrams
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which statement is false based on the given phase diagram for a theoretical substance?
a. At T = 350 K and P = 0.5 atm, the substance is a gas
b. At T = 250 K and P = 0.6 atm, the substance is a liquid
c. At T = 120 K and P = 0.4 atm, the substance is a solid
d. None of the above
