Which statement is false based on the given phase diagram for a theoretical substance?

a. At T = 350 K and P = 0.5 atm, the substance is a gas

b. At T = 250 K and P = 0.6 atm, the substance is a liquid

c. At T = 120 K and P = 0.4 atm, the substance is a solid

d. None of the above