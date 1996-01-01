13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Phase Diagrams
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
You are camping at the top of a mountain and you try to boil a pot of water. Which of the following statement is true?
A
The water will boil at a higher temperature than its boiling point at sea level because the air pressure is less than 1 atm.
B
The water will boil at a lower temperature than its boiling point at sea level because the air pressure is less than 1 atm.
C
The water will boil at a higher temperature than its boiling point at sea level because the air pressure is greater than 1 atm.
D
The water will boil at a lower temperature than its boiling point at sea level because the air pressure is greater than 1 atm.
E
The water will not boil at all.