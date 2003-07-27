1. Intro to General Chemistry
Dimensional Analysis
1. Intro to General Chemistry Dimensional Analysis
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
Aspirin, chemically acetylsalicylic acid, was synthesized for the first time in 1853 by Charles Frédéric Gerhardt. It is one of the first drugs to come into commercial production and is still used widely today to treat a number of health problems. The global production of aspirin is around 40000 tonnes per year. Convert this mass to ounces.
Aspirin, chemically acetylsalicylic acid, was synthesized for the first time in 1853 by Charles Frédéric Gerhardt. It is one of the first drugs to come into commercial production and is still used widely today to treat a number of health problems. The global production of aspirin is around 40000 tonnes per year. Convert this mass to ounces.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.17×109 oz
B
1.05×109 oz
C
1.41×109 oz
D
2.82×109 oz