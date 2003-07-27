1. Intro to General Chemistry
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
Dioxin, C4H4O2, is an extremely poisonous substance. It has a lethal dose (LD50) of as low as 0.6 μg/kg of body weight. Dioxin and its derivatives are commonly produced when municipal waste containing plastics is burnt. How much dioxin (in mg units) will be produced when 1 metric ton of solid waste containing 12% by weight of different plastics is burnt? Assume that the yield of dioxin production is 35% and 1 g of plastic produces 8 μg of dioxin when burnt.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
200 mg dioxin
B
168 mg dioxin
C
336 mg dioxin
D
442 mg dioxin