Dioxin, C 4 H 4 O 2 , is an extremely poisonous substance. It has a lethal dose (LD 50 ) of as low as 0.6 μg/kg of body weight. Dioxin and its derivatives are commonly produced when municipal waste containing plastics is burnt. How much dioxin (in mg units) will be produced when 1 metric ton of solid waste containing 12% by weight of different plastics is burnt? Assume that the yield of dioxin production is 35% and 1 g of plastic produces 8 μg of dioxin when burnt.