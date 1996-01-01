8. Thermochemistry
Internal Energy
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the sign of ΔU for each indicated system.
a) A gas sample is compressed adiabatically. (System = gas)
b) Hot coffee is cooled in a refrigerator. (System = coffee)
c) A worker pushes a trolley along a ramp (System = worker)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a) ΔUsys < 0; b) ΔUsys > 0; c) ΔUsys > 0
B
a) ΔUsys < 0; b) ΔUsys < 0; c) ΔUsys < 0
C
a) ΔUsys > 0; b) ΔUsys > 0; c) ΔUsys < 0
D
a) ΔUsys > 0; b) ΔUsys < 0; c) ΔUsys < 0