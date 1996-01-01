8. Thermochemistry
Internal Energy
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the statement that applies to a system with ΔUsys > 0 during an energy exchange between the system and surroundings?
a) ΔUsys is positive while ΔUsurr is positive.
b) ΔUsys is negative while ΔUsurr is positive.
c) ΔUsys is positive while ΔUsurr is negative.
d) ΔUsys is negative while ΔUsurr is negative.
