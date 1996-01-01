11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Octet Rule
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The octet rule applies to the elements of the main group but not to transition metals. Explain.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The octet rule does not apply to transition metals because they have a greater metallic character that can accept more electrons.
B
The octet rule does not apply to transition metals because they have a large molar mass that can expand of their valence orbital.
C
The octet rule does not apply to transition metals because they have partially filled d orbitals that can accommodate additional electrons.
D
The octet rule does not apply to transition metals because they more orbitals that produces more space for electrons.