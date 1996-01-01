A buffer solution with a pH of 7.20 needs to be prepared. If the following 0.20 M solutions are available in the laboratory: HF, NaF, HClO, CH 3 COOH, NaClO, CH 3 COONa. Choose a combination that would be best to use to prepare the buffer.

K a HF = 6.8×10–4

K a HClO = 3.0×10–8