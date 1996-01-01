18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Intro to Buffers
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Intro to Buffers
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
A buffer solution with a pH of 7.20 needs to be prepared. If the following 0.20 M solutions are available in the laboratory: HF, NaF, HClO, CH3COOH, NaClO, CH3COONa. Choose a combination that would be best to use to prepare the buffer.
Ka HF = 6.8×10–4
Ka HClO = 3.0×10–8
Ka CH3COOH = 1.8×10–5
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
HF and NaF
B
HClO and NaClO
C
CH3COOH and CH3COONa
D
HClO and CH3COONa
E
HF and NaClO