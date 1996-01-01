13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Phase Diagrams
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
A hypothetical substance has a melting point of 32.7 °C. Its density as a solid at 30 °C is 7.31 g/cm3, while its density as a liquid is 8.92 g/cm3. Which statement is true?
A
The solid state is more compact than the liquid. So, it has a backward sloping solid-liquid line on its phase diagram
B
The solid state is less compact than the liquid. So, it has a forward sloping solid-liquid line on its phase diagram
C
The solid state is more compact than the liquid. So, it has a forward sloping solid-liquid line on its phase diagram
D
The solid state is less compact than the liquid. So, it has a backward sloping solid-liquid line on its phase diagram