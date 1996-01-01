13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Phase Diagrams
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a pure volatile solvent and a solution of that solvent containing a nonvolatile solute. The following partial phase diagram shows the vapor-pressure curve of the solvent and the solution.
Using the diagram, determine the normal boiling points of the pure solvent and the solution.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
BP solvent: ≈77°C; BP solution: ≈70°C
B
BP solvent: ≈70°C; BP solution: ≈77°C
C
BP solvent: ≈70°C; BP solution: ≈60°C
D
BP solvent: ≈60°C; BP solution: ≈70°C