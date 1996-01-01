8. Thermochemistry
Thermochemical Equations
8. Thermochemistry Thermochemical Equations
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
The population of the U.S. in 2021 was 332.9 million
Assuming that glucose is metabolized entirely to carbon dioxide and water according to the following equation:
C6H12O6(s) + 6 O2(g) → 6 CO2(g) + 2 H2O(l) ΔH° = -2803 kJ
Calculate the mass of carbon dioxide in kg produced by the U.S. population in 2021 if an average person consumes 2000 Cal per day.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
9.58 x1010 kg
B
2.51 x1012 kg
C
9.63 x109 kg
D
4.18 x108 kg