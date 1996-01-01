The population of the U.S. in 2021 was 332.9 million

Assuming that glucose is metabolized entirely to carbon dioxide and water according to the following equation:

C 6 H 12 O 6 (s) + 6 O 2 (g) → 6 CO 2 (g) + 2 H 2 O(l) ΔH° = -2803 kJ

Calculate the mass of carbon dioxide in kg produced by the U.S. population in 2021 if an average person consumes 2000 Cal per day.