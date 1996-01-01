13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Phase Diagrams
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces Phase Diagrams
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Removal of water from samples using vacuum is a routine procedure in many laboratories and industries. When this process is applied, the amount of water in a sample is reduced after several minutes. However, a small amount that remains in the end often turns to ice. Explain.
Removal of water from samples using vacuum is a routine procedure in many laboratories and industries. When this process is applied, the amount of water in a sample is reduced after several minutes. However, a small amount that remains in the end often turns to ice. Explain.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Water always freezes when a vacuum is applied.
B
Vacuum distillation can freeze all liquids, so it also freezes water.
C
Water tends to freeze at normal temperatures under reduced pressure.
D
Due to continuous cooling due to evaporation, the sample crosses the ice-water boundary and freezes to ice.