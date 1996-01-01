Hydrogen has its triple point at 13.8 K and 7.04 kPa. The normal (at 101.325 kPa) melting and boiling temperatures are 14.05 K and 20.28 K. Its critical temperature and pressure are 32.98 K and 1293 kPa. With these values, sketch (axes not necessarily to scale) the phase diagram for hydrogen. At 101.325 kPa, does hydrogen have a stable liquid state?