6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Dilutions
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Hydrochloric acid is a strong acid that is available commercially as 12.0 M solution. A student requires a diluted HCl solution for an experiment. she draws a 7.50 mL aliquot from the concentrated solution and mixes it with water to a final volume of 345 mL. Calculate the concentration of the diluted solution.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.130 M
B
0.261 M
C
0.245 M
D
0.444 M