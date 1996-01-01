6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Dilutions
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A student prepared an aqueous glucose solution by dissolving 9.50 g glucose in 450 mL water.
(A) Calculate the molarity of the prepared solution.
(B) If the student wishes to obtain a solution that has one-third the concentration of the original solution, calculate how much water should she add to the original solution.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(A) 45.0 M (B) 450 mL
B
(A) 0.117 M (B) 900 mL
C
(A) 0.350 M (B) 135 mL
D
(A) 18.0 M (B) 180 mL