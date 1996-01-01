13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Heating and Cooling Curves
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify if the following processes are endothermic or exothermic and determine the phase transition: Liquid nitrogen is poured onto food to freeze it, and then quickly evaporates.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
endothermic; vaporization
B
exothermic; vaporization
C
endothermic; sublimation
D
exothermic; sublimation