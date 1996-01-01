13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Heating and Cooling Curves
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Spray deodorants contain low boiling point compounds. One compound added to deodorants is butane (C4H10) which boils at -1.0°C. When liquid butane is sprayed on the skin at room temperature, the skin feels cold. If the heat lost by the skin is gained by butane, determine the enthalpies that must be used in order to calculate the final temperature of the skin.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ΔHvap of C4H10(g), specific heat of C4H10(l); specific heat of the human body
B
ΔHvap of C4H10(l), specific heat of C4H10(l); specific heat of the human body
C
ΔHvap of C4H10(l), specific heat of C4H10(g); specific heat of the human body
D
ΔHvap of C4H10(l), specific heat of C4H10(g); ΔHvap of the human body