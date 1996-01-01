19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Entropy
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
Cyclobutane and butene are isomers that have different arrangments but the same formula, C4H8. At 25 °C, which of the isomers have a higher standard molar entropy based on their molecular structure?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Butene has a higher standard molar entropy
B
Cyclobutane has a higher standard molar entropy
C
Butene and cyclobutane have equal standard molar entropy