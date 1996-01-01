Which of the following explains the trend in S° values for the standard entropies at 298 K for a certain group of 4A elements?

C(s, diamond) = 2.43 J/mol-K, Si(s) = 18.81 J/mol-K, Ge(s) = 31.09 J/mol-K, and Sn(s) = 51.818 J/mol-K (Note: Only Sn does not have a diamond structure)