19. Chemical Thermodynamics Entropy
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following explains the trend in S° values for the standard entropies at 298 K for a certain group of 4A elements?
C(s, diamond) = 2.43 J/mol-K, Si(s) = 18.81 J/mol-K, Ge(s) = 31.09 J/mol-K, and Sn(s) = 51.818 J/mol-K (Note: Only Sn does not have a diamond structure)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A heavier atom has greater entropy because it has less vibrational freedom
B
A heavier atom has greater entropy because it has no translational freedom
C
A heavier atom has greater entropy because it has more vibrational freedom
D
None of the above