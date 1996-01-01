When aqueous hydrochloric acid is added to metallic zinc, small quantities of hydrogen gas are produced:

Zn(s) + 2HCl(aq) → ZnCl 2 (aq) + H 2 (g)

The hydrogen gas produced from the reaction is collected and bubbled through water. The gas then becomes saturated with water vapor. The gas collected occupies a volume of 320. mL at 50°C with a total pressure of 1.025 atm. What is the partial pressure of hydrogen gas? Determine the mass of zinc that must have reacted to produce this amount of hydrogen. (The vapor pressure of water at 50°C is 92.6 torr.)