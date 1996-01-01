7. Gases
Gas Stoichiometry
7. Gases Gas Stoichiometry
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following reaction: Fe(s) + 2 HBr(aq) → FeBr2 + H2(g). When the iron dissolves, the total volume of gas collected over water at 30 °C is 1.145 L at a total pressure of 753 mmHg. Calculate the mass of H2(g) collected.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.088 g
B
0.0234 g
C
0.0950 g
D
0.1388 g