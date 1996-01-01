15. Chemical Kinetics
15. Chemical Kinetics Rate Law
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
The given reaction is second order with respect to [X]: X → Y + Z. At 298 K, the rate constant for the reaction is 0.683 M–1 s–1. Calculate the initial rate when given [X] = 1.135 M.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.366 M/s
B
1.56 M/s
C
0.880 M/s
D
0.452 M/s