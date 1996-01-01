15. Chemical Kinetics
Rate Law
PRACTICE PROBLEM
The rate data for the reaction A + 2 B → C is shown below.
Derive the rate law, the rate constant, and the overall reaction order.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Rate Law: Rate = 4.04 M–1/2 s–1 [A] [B]1/2Overall reaction order: 1.5
B
Rate Law: Rate = 6.23 M–1 s–1 [A] [B]Overall reaction order: 2
C
Rate Law: Rate = 1.29 s–1 [B]Overall reaction order: 1
D
Rate Law: Rate = 8.35 s–1 [A]1/2 [B]1/2Overall reaction order: 1