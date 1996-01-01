6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Molecular Equations
47PRACTICE PROBLEM
Complete and balance the following neutralization reactions, make sure to include phases:
1. Ba(OH)2 (aq) + H2SO4 (aq) →
2. KOH (aq) + HClO4 (aq) →
