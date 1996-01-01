6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Molarity
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Molarity
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
White gold is an alloy made up of gold and palladium. A bar of 14-karat gold has a density of 16.5 g/cm3 and contains 58.3% gold and 41.7% palladium by mass. What is the molar concentration of gold in the solution?
White gold is an alloy made up of gold and palladium. A bar of 14-karat gold has a density of 16.5 g/cm3 and contains 58.3% gold and 41.7% palladium by mass. What is the molar concentration of gold in the solution?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
34.9 M
B
8.44 M
C
48.8 M
D
9.43 M