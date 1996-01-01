6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Molarity
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Acetone (C3H6O) has a density of 0.7845 g/mL and diethyl ether ((C2H5)2O) has a density of 0.7134 g/mL. A volume of 46.5 mL of acetone is dissolved in 120.5 mL of diethyl ether. Calculate the molar concentration of acetone in the solution (assume the volumes are additive).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.76 M
B
6.77 M
C
4.79 M
D
6.11 M