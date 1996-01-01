1. Intro to General Chemistry
Density of Geometric Objects
1. Intro to General Chemistry Density of Geometric Objects
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
In scientific notation, a number is expressed as a product of a coefficient and a power of 10. A stone shaped like a sphere has a radius of 2.01×102 cm. Calculate the volume of the stone in cm3. If it has a mass of 1.5×107 g, what is the density (g/cm3) of the stone?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
volume = 1.91×107 cm3
density = 1.3 g/cm3
B
volume = 1.91×107 cm3
density = 0.79 g/cm3
C
volume = 3.40×107 cm3
density = 2.3 g/cm3
D
volume = 3.40×107 cm3
density = 0.44 g/cm3
