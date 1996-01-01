1. Intro to General Chemistry
Density of Geometric Objects
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
The diameter of a spherical ball of copper is 3.95 cm. If the density of copper is 8.96 g/cm3, determine the mass of the sphere. Use V = (4/3)πr3 to calculate the volume of a sphere, where r is the radius.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
289 g
B
376 g
C
109 g
D
515 g