8. Thermochemistry
Constant-Volume Calorimetry
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 0.236 g sample of hexane is combusted in a bomb calorimeter, causing the temperature to rise by 5.59 ºC. Calculate the heat of combustion of hexane in kJ/mol, given that the calorimeter constant is 2.04 kJ/ºC.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
–4.16 × 103 kJ/mol
B
–2.29 × 103 kJ/mol
C
+1.13 × 103 kJ/mol
D
+3.46 × 103 kJ/mol