8. Thermochemistry
Constant-Volume Calorimetry
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
When 0.531 g sample of toluene (C7H8) was combusted in a bomb calorimeter the temperature rises 2.635 °C and when 0.425 g sample of phenol (C6H6O) was combusted in a bomb calorimeter the temperature rises 1.613 °C. Using the value 42.48 kJ/g for the heat of combustion of toluene, the heat of combustion per mole of phenol was calculated to be 3058 kJ/mol.
Calculate the uncertainty in the calculated value of the molar heat of combustion of phenol if there is an uncertainty of 0.001 °C in each temperature reading and 0.001 g for the mass of the samples.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
36 kJ
B
19 kJ
C
16 kJ
D
52 kJ