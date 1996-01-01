3. Chemical Reactions
Mass Percent
50PRACTICE PROBLEM
Zinc is a mineral essential to the body's immune system. One way to prevent zinc deficiency is by taking zinc sulfate tablets. The recommended daily allowance (RDA) for zinc intake is 11.0 mg/day for adults. How many mg of zinc sulfate (40.5% zinc by weight) should an adult consume to meet the RDA?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
37.5 mg
B
27.2 mg
C
47.3 mg
D
57.4 mg