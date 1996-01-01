3. Chemical Reactions
Mass Percent
3. Chemical Reactions Mass Percent
51PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write the chemical formula of cerium(III) fluoride and provide the mass percentage of each element in the compound.
Write the chemical formula of cerium(III) fluoride and provide the mass percentage of each element in the compound.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
CeF3
% mass Ce = 71.08%
% mass F = 28.92%
% mass Ce = 71.08%
% mass F = 28.92%
B
Ce3F
% mass Ce = 95.68%
% mass F = 4.32%
% mass Ce = 95.68%
% mass F = 4.32%
C
Ce2F3
% mass Ce = 83.10%
% mass F = 16.90%
% mass Ce = 83.10%
% mass F = 16.90%
D
Ce3F2
% mass Ce = 91.71%
% mass F = 8.29%
% mass Ce = 91.71%
% mass F = 8.29%