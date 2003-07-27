1. Intro to General Chemistry
Dimensional Analysis
62PRACTICE PROBLEM
The daily recommended intake of calcium for an average adult is 1,000 mg. There is 125 mg of calcium in 100 grams of milk. If a 150 g smoothie contains 75 grams of milk, how many grams of smoothie should an adult consume to meet the daily recommended intake?
A
1.6x103 g
B
2.5x103 g
C
7.5x103 g
D
6.3x103 g