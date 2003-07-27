1. Intro to General Chemistry
Dimensional Analysis
1. Intro to General Chemistry Dimensional Analysis
63PRACTICE PROBLEM
Nickel coins have a thickness of 0.0767 in. What is the amount in dollars of a 7.89x1023 yard pile of nickel coins? If this amount was evenly given to 3.2 trillion people, what is the amount each person will get? Will each person be a millionaire, billionaire, or trillionare?
Nickel coins have a thickness of 0.0767 in. What is the amount in dollars of a 7.89x1023 yard pile of nickel coins? If this amount was evenly given to 3.2 trillion people, what is the amount each person will get? Will each person be a millionaire, billionaire, or trillionare?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
7.89x1023 dollars, 2.47x1011 dollars/person, billionaire
B
1.42x1024 dollars, 4.44x1011 dollars/person, billionaire
C
1.85x1025 dollars, 5.78x1012 dollars/person, trillionaire
D
3.95x1022 dollars, 1.23x1010 dollars/person, billionaire