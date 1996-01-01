6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Molecular Equations
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Molecular Equations
66PRACTICE PROBLEM
Give the balanced equation for the reaction below and determine if it represents a combustion, decomposition, or combination reaction:
C5H12(l) + O2(g) → CO2(g) + H2O(g)
Give the balanced equation for the reaction below and determine if it represents a combustion, decomposition, or combination reaction:
C5H12(l) + O2(g) → CO2(g) + H2O(g)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
C5H12(l) + 8 O2(g) → 5 CO2(g) + 5 H2O(g); Combination reaction
B
C5H12(l) + 8 O2(g) → 5 CO2(g) + 6 H2O(g); Decomposition reaction
C
C5H12(l) + 10 O2(g) → 5 CO2(g) + 5 H2O(g); Decomposition reaction
D
C5H12(l) + 8 O2(g) → 5 CO2(g) + 6 H2O(g); Combustion reaction
E
C5H12(l) + 10 O2(g) → 5 CO2(g) + 5 H2O(g); Combustion reaction