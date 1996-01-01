7. Gases
Chemistry Gas Laws: Combined Gas Law
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
When the temperature is 18°C, a gas has a volume of 43.0 L and a pressure of 765. torr. If the volume changes to 26.0 L and the temperature changes to 86°C, what is the pressure if the amount of gas stays the same? Answer in torr using three significant figures.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.05 torr
B
1.56×103 torr
C
6.04×103 torr
D
1.03×103 torr