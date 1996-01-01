15. Chemical Kinetics
Catalyst
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following does not apply to heterogeneous catalysts?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Heterogeneous catalysts exist in the same phase as the reactants.
B
Heterogeneous catalysts have a large surface area.
C
Chemisorption is usually involved in heterogeneous catalysis.
D
An example of heterogeneous catalysis is the Haber–Bosch process of ammonia synthesis.