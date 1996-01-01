16. Chemical Equilibrium
Intro to Chemical Equilibrium
16. Chemical Equilibrium Intro to Chemical Equilibrium
53PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following reaction takes place at very high temperatures:
ZnO(s) + CO(g) ⇌ Zn(l) + CO2(g) Keq = 1.25
If the equilibrium concentration of carbon dioxide (CO2) is found to be 0.213 M, what concentration of carbon monoxide (CO) is present in the reaction mixture?
The following reaction takes place at very high temperatures:
ZnO(s) + CO(g) ⇌ Zn(l) + CO2(g) Keq = 1.25
If the equilibrium concentration of carbon dioxide (CO2) is found to be 0.213 M, what concentration of carbon monoxide (CO) is present in the reaction mixture?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5.87 M
B
3.63×10-2 M
C
1.70×10-1 M
D
3.40×10-1 M