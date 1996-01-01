15. Chemical Kinetics
Integrated Rate Law
15. Chemical Kinetics Integrated Rate Law
44PRACTICE PROBLEM
Dinitrogen pentoxide decomposes in the gas phase to form nitrogen dioxide and oxygen gas. The reaction is first-order in dinitrogen pentoxide and has a half-life of 2.81 h at 25 °C. If a 1.5-L reaction vessel initially contains 745 torr of N2O5 at 25 °C, what partial pressure of O2 is present in the vessel after 215 minutes?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
219 torr
B
456 torr
C
745 torr
D
373 torr