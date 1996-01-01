Dinitrogen pentoxide decomposes in the gas phase to form nitrogen dioxide and oxygen gas. The reaction is first-order in dinitrogen pentoxide and has a half-life of 2.81 h at 25 °C. If a 1.5-L reaction vessel initially contains 745 torr of N 2 O 5 at 25 °C, what partial pressure of O 2 is present in the vessel after 215 minutes?